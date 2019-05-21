St. John's University president to step down in August

Michael Hemesath Courtesy of St. John's University

St. John's University president Michael Hemesath — the first layperson to be appointed to a full term at the 162-year-old Catholic university — will step down on Aug. 1.

Hemesath, a graduate of the central Minnesota school, was named its 13th president in 2012. He taught economics at Carleton College before taking over at St. John's.

As president, he oversaw a capital campaign, the renovation of the university library and the expansion of its athletic facilities. Hemesath said in a statement Tuesday that leading St. John's has been the greatest privilege of his academic life.

St. John's plans to appoint an interim president while it decides how to choose a permanent replacement.