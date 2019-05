Study: Fossil fuels will be necessary in cold winters

A quarter of electric power in Minnesota last year came from renewable sources.

But what's the highest percentage of renewables that will still meet electric demand in our cold winter climate?

University of Minnesota researchers published a study that suggest it's 70 percent.

Anu Ramaswami, a professor with the Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota, joins Climate Cast to explain.

Hear the interview on the audio player above.