The Who's rock opera 'Tommy' turns 50

The Who's double album "Tommy" was released in the U.K. 50 years ago on Thursday. It was the first album by a major artist to be marketed as a "rock opera."

Pete Townshend, who composed most of the music, has said the band needed to evolve away from playing three-minute pop songs and smashing their instruments onstage. According to Townshend, the story was based on the teachings of the Indian spiritual master Meher Baba, who maintained a vow of silence throughout most of his life.