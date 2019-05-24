Pelosi talks health care, not Trump, in St. Paul visit

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a roundtable discussion.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, center, speaks during a roundtable discussion about community health centers on Friday at the Wellstone Center in St. Paul. Pelosi was joined by Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, left, and U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, right. 