Pelosi talks health care, not Trump, in St. Paul visit

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, center, speaks during a roundtable discussion about community health centers on Friday at the Wellstone Center in St. Paul. Pelosi was joined by Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, left, and U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, right.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke to Minnesota community health center workers and state officials Friday in St. Paul, keeping her focus on public health and off the politics of Washington.

Pelosi said any federal infrastructure bill should include money to build and staff community health clinics.

"When we do the infrastructure bill, we want to say it's really important for us to think in terms of bricks and mortar for community health centers because sometimes it's easier to get money for community health centers but for the bricks and mortar is a little harder," she said.

After meeting with community health center employees, the California Democrat declined to comment on an altered video shared by Trump and others on social media depicting her stammering and slurring words.

"I'm done with that. We have a responsibility to protect and defend the Constitution and to so whatever investigations are necessary to honor our congressional responsibility to do so," Pelosi said. "I'm not getting in a give-and-take with the president."

Pelosi will headline a major Democratic fundraiser Friday night in Minneapolis.