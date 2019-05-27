How To Change Your Mind with Michael Pollan and Dessa

Call to Mind, MPR's mental health initiative, presents a conversation with singer, rapper and author Dessa and journalist Michael Pollan to discuss his latest book, "How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us About Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression, and Transcendence."

Pollan and his book are credited for reviving support of medical research into LSD and psilocybin — the psychoactive compound found in some mushrooms. They spoke at a Call To Mind event at the Fitzgerald Theater on May 22, 2019.

To listen to the full broadcast event, use the audio player above.

