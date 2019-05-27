Delegates for Maduro, Guaido to meet for talks on ending Venezuela's political crisis

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó is pictured under a national flag during a gathering with supporters on April 30, 2019. Delegates for both Guaidó and Nicolás Maduro are slated to hold direct talks in Norway this week aimed at ending the crisis in Venezuela.
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó is pictured under a national flag during a gathering with supporters on April 30, 2019. Delegates for both Guaidó and Nicolás Maduro are slated to hold direct talks in Norway this week aimed at ending the crisis in Venezuela. 