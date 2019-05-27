Live weather updates Severe thunderstorms, weather for southeast Minnesota

'This case will set a precedent': First major opioid trial to begin in Oklahoma

Greg and Judy hold hands at their home in Guthrie, Okla. The couple can't find integrated mental health and opioid addiction treatment for Greg in their area.
Greg and Judy hold hands at their home in Guthrie, Okla. The couple can't find integrated mental health and opioid addiction treatment for Greg in their area. 