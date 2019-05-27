Tylenol for infants and children is the same. Why does 1 cost 3 times more?

Infants' Tylenol comes with a dosing syringe, while Children's Tylenol has a plastic cup. Both contain the same concentration of the active ingredient, acetaminophen.
