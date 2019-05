60 years since Wilbert Harrison's version of 'Kansas City' topped the pop chart

Now-legendary songwriters Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller composed the song when they were 19 years old. At the time, they had never been to Kansas City, but were told that 12th Street and Vine was a hot part of town.

That section of the city has since been re-developed, and the intersection no longer exists. It has been replaced with a park featuring giant piano keys and a treble clef.