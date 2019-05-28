Renewable energy is a growing slice of Minnesota's energy pie

Minnesota's largest utility company made some big news last week.

Xcel Energy announced plans to close its two remaining coal-fired power plants in the Upper Midwest in 10 years. That's a decade earlier than scheduled and it puts the company on pace to be coal-free in the region by 2030.

MPR News reporter Elizabeth Dunbar and Ellen Anderson, executive director of the University of Minnesota's Energy Transition Lab and a former DFL state senator, joined host Angela Davis to talk about Minnesota's renewable energy, what the state's energy pie looks like now and how the remaining two nuclear power plants figure in the equation.

