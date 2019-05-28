Coming up: Women of Faith: Emmy Kegler on being a queer Christian

MPR News' Kerri Miller will talk to Emmy Kegler, author of "One Coin Found," about how she, as a queer woman, wrestled with her faith and found a home that is welcoming and accepting to all

LGBTQ Christians have a fraught relationship with the church. But according to a study by the Marin Foundation, 76 percent who have walked away from their congregations say they are open to returning to their faith — if things change.

Emmy Kegler is a pastor for this group. She grew up in the church and found comfort and community there. But as she matured, she found the teachings were often damning and damaging to the identity she was coming to terms with.

Today, she tries to bridge the two worlds, pastoring Grace Lutheran Church in northeast Minneapolis, an inclusive congregation, and co-leading Queer Grace Community, a group of LGBTQ Christians in the Twin Cities who meet for worship, study and friendship.

On Wednesday, as part of our continuing Women of Faith series, Kerri Miller will talk to Kegler about how she, as a queer woman, wrestled with her faith and found a home that is welcoming and accepting to all — maybe especially those who feel lost.

Guest:

Emmy Kegler is the pastor of Grace Lutheran Church in northeast Minneapolis, the founder and editor of Queer Grace and author of the new book "One Coin Found"