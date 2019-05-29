Chris Farrell's Conversation on the Creative Economy: medical entrepreneurs

Eric Lucas, founder of the Oxygen Plan Corporation, Joselyn Raymundo, founder of Rochester Home Infusion, and Scott Snyder, co-founder of Geneticure.

In the late 19th century, William and Charles Mayo built a medical clinic in the Minnesota frontier town of Rochester. They envisioned a center of the highest quality that would draw the best doctors and the sickest patients from all over the world.

More than a century later, Mayo has one of the world's most identifiable brand names. And it is the anchor for Rochester's plan to become an innovation hub for entrepreneurs with ties to medicine.

Host Chris Farrell moderated a discussion about this in Rochester with his guests Eric Lucas, Joselyn Raymundo and Scott Snyder.

Eric Lucas is founder and CEO of The Oxygen Plan Corporation, a Minnesota health technology company that's helping address the national crises of mental and behavioral health. The Oxygen Plan Corporation is working in collaboration with Mayo Clinic Ventures. Lucas is a retired vice president at General Mills.

Scott Snyder is co-founder and CEO of Geneticure. Scott spent the first decade of his career in entrepreneurial roles at Target Corporation and surrounding Target businesses. He launched Geneticure in 2014. Scott was born and raised in Rochester and headquartered Geneticure there after the company graduated from the Mayo Clinic Business Accelerator.

Joselyn Raymundo founded Rochester Home Infusion in 2013 with the goal of providing the highest level of home infusion care. Joselyn proudly served as a hospital corpsman in the United States Navy. She used the GI-Bill to help her get a doctor of pharmacy from University of California San Francisco. She is proud that Rochester Home Infusion is one of few certified veteran-, woman- and minority-owned small businesses in Minnesota. Joselyn serves as a board member of the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency and the Rochester Chamber of Commerce.

Chris Farrell is host of "Conversation on the Creative Economy" and senior economics contributor at APM's Marketplace and Minnesota Public Radio.

The event was held in Rochester on May 7, 2019.