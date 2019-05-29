Coming up: A scientist's race to save her husband

Steffanie Strathdee, an epidemiologist, and her husband Tom Patterson were on vacation in Egypt. Suddenly Patterson came down with a stomach bug. Turns out it was a superbug that was antibiotic resistant.

Strathdee did what any scientist would do; she researched as much as she could to find a way to save her husband.

Strathdee and Patterson joined MPR News host Kerri Miller to talk about her book "The Perfect Predator: A Scientist's Race to Save her Husband from a Deadly Superbug."

