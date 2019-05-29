MPR News with Kerri Miller series: Women of Faith

As women's voices in faith communities become louder, MPR News with Kerri Miller is speaking with women who are energized by some of our most urgent policy, spiritual and philosophical questions.

Emmy Kegler is the pastor of Grace Lutheran Church in northeast Minneapolis Courtesy of Dena Denny Photography | Cover art by Fortress Press

Kerri Miller talked with Emmy Kegler about how she, as a queer woman, wrestled with her faith and found a home that is welcoming and accepting to all &mdash maybe especially those who feel lost.

Emmy Kegler is the pastor of Grace Lutheran Church in northeast Minneapolis, the founder and editor of Queer Grace and author of the new book "One Coin Found"

Misha Euceph, creator of the podcast "Tell Them, I Am," talks about making space for Muslims to define themselves. Courtesy KPCC

Kerri Miller spoke to Misha Euceph about how growing up Muslim inspired her to create a place where Muslims get to define themselves.

Misha Euceph is the producer of the podcast "Tell Them, I Am".

Kerri Miller spoke with Jenan Mohajir about how her Muslim faith motivates her to form relationships across religious boundaries and what it means to be an empowered Muslim woman today.

Jenan Mohajir is the senior director of leadership at Interfaith Youth Core in Chicago.

Kerri Miller talked with Sikivu Hutchinson and Rebecca Watson about what it means to be a woman and an atheist in this culture. They talked about why they moved away from religion and how they are claiming their place in a group that's majority white and male.

Rebecca Watson is the creator of the SkepChick Network, a collection of blogs focused on science, critical thinking and sarcasm.

Sikivu Hutchinson is an American feminist, novelist, playwright and director, and the author of "Moral Combat: Black Atheists, Gender Politics, and the Values Wars," the first book on atheism to be published by an African-American woman.

Sister Simone Campbell, executive director of Network, speaks during a stop on the first day of a 9-state Nuns on the Bus tour, Monday, June 18, 2012, in Ames, Iowa. The group of Roman Catholic nuns say they're not opposing any particular candidate but that their fight is with a Republican proposed federal budget they say hurts the poor and needy. AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

As women's voices in faith communities become more integral and more influential, we are opening a new series of conversations titled "Women of Faith." Sister Simone Campbell, a Catholic nun and founder of the Network Lobby for Catholic Social Justice, joined MPR News host Kerri Miller.

Sister Simone Campbell is a Catholic nun, lawyer and founder of the Network Lobby for Catholic Social Justice. She was one of the Nuns on the Bus, a traveling band of nuns pushing for political and social change.

Rev. Nadia Bolz-Weber's new book "Shameless: A Sexual Reformation" aims change the way Christian churches talk about sexuality. Photo courtesy of MAKERS | Cover courtesy of Penguin Random House

Nadia Bolz-Weber joined MPR News host Kerri Miller for a conversation on why she's trying to forge a new Christian sexual ethic — and why she'd like it to focus on what she describes as "sexual flourishing" rather than thou-shalt-nots.

Nadia Bolz-Weber is a pastor and the founder of a church called The House for All Sinners and Saints, and author of a new book, "Shameless: A Sexual Reformation," that aims to reboot messages around sexuality that Bolz-Weber feels are harmful.