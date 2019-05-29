Mired in medical debt? Federal rule changes proposed for bill collectors

While a college student in 2010, Elham Mirshafiei turned to the emergency room of a hospital that wasn't in her insurance network for treatment of an intestinal bug and severe dehydration. She still carries the $4,000 debt from that visit.
