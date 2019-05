Reggae legend Lee 'Scratch' Perry releases new album on Friday

The latest album from legendary reggae producer and performer Lee "Scratch" Perry comes out on Friday. Perry, who is 83, has produced music for artists ranging from Bob Marley to the Clash and the Beastie Boys.

Perry's new record, "Rainford," was produced by Adrian Sherwood, who says he wanted to create something akin to the poignant final recordings by Johnny Cash.

You can listen to the whole album before its Friday release on NPR's First Listen page.