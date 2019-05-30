Former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett reflects on her time in the White House

In her new memoir, "Finding My Voice: My Journey to the West Wing and the Path Forward," Valerie Jarrett shares the details of her early childhood in Iran, the racism and segregation her family endured in Chicago in the 1950s and the challenge of being a single mother after her divorce.

Jarrett served as a senior adviser to former President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017, a role that took her inside the Oval Office and onto Air Force One. She is also the lawyer who hired and mentored a young Michelle Robinson before she became Michelle Obama.

Jarrett talked with Angela Davis about her life and work.

