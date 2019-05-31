Children's Theatre drops claim against assault survivor for court costs

Children's Theatre Company's managing director Kim Motes and artistic director Peter Brosius released a video message apologizing directly to theater artist Laura Stearns, one of 17 people who filed civil suits against the theater for abuse suffered as children while students at the company's school.

Days after starting proceedings to collect nearly $300,000 from a former student who was sexually assaulted by a staff member, Children's Theatre on Friday reversed course and apologized.

"Last week we failed in our commitment to be empathetic and respectful in our handling of our legal obligations," theater leaders said in a video statement directed to actor Laura Stearns, one of 17 people who filed civil suits against the theater for abuse suffered as children while students in the theater company's school.

Stearns' case was the first to go before a jury. She claimed the company was negligent in hiring Jason McLean, the actor and teacher who raped her at his home in 1983.

A Hennepin County jury found the theater company "generally negligent" during the time period leading up to her assault, but not specifically negligent for hiring McLean. However, the jury decided that McLean, not the theater, should pay Stearns $3.68 million in damages.

That led the theater to file an application for "taxation of costs." That's what happens when the winner of a lawsuit asks the loser to pay for costs associated with the lawsuit, not including legal fees. The application listed $295,000 in expenses, including more than $214,000 for an expert witness.

Once it was made public, the move led to a widespread outcry against the theater, with some warning it was designed to have a chilling effect on all the other former students who have filed suits. Stearns called for a boycott of the theater.

On Friday, Children's Theatre retreated, saying they believe survivors' stories. They apologized directly to Stearns.

"Under no circumstances will we seek to recover any costs from you," the theater said in a video featuring managing director Kim Motes and artistic director Peter Brosius. "These were terrible offenses and those who committed them should be held accountable. We are grateful for Miss Stearns and the other survivors' courage in bringing your truth to this important and tragic issue in our past."

The theater leaders reiterated that they will continue to work with the survivors who have filed lawsuits and "will work towards settlements that give them the help and healing they need as an initial step."