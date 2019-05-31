8 spelling bee winners named as co-champions in historic marathon competition

Co-champions of the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee, from left, Shruthika Padhy, Erin Howard, Rishik Gandhasri, Christopher Serrao, Saketh Sundar, Sohum Sukhatankar, Rohan Raja and Abhijay Kodali hold the trophy in Oxon Hill, Md., Friday.
