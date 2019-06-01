After decades of guiding students, St. Paul Central High School principal bids farewell

Oulia Yang (right) and her two sons get a picture with Mary Mackbee
Oulia Yang (right) and her two sons get a picture with St. Paul Central High School Principal Mary Mackbee during a retirement celebration for Mackbee on Saturday outside the school. Yang worked for Mackbee for 10 years ending in 2015, mostly as a school counselor. 