U.K. volunteers still honor U.S. airmen, 75 years after D-Day

75th anniversary of D-Day
British D-Day veteran David Woodrow, 95, who landed at Gold Beach on D-Day and served in the British Royal Air Force, poses for photographs on Thursday, May 23, 2019, next to the memorial for the American 93rd Bombardment Group (Heavy) on his family's farm, which during World War II served as part of Hardwick Airfield near the village of Topcroft, in Suffolk, eastern England. From 1942 to 1945 more than 2 million American military personnel were stationed in the U.K., and across the country people still commemorate their sacrifice. Britain is dotted with memorials, many built and still tended by local people who honor those who died and remember the thousands of others they drank and danced and fought with. 