Andrew Wheeler arrives to testify at a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing to be the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019.

The new administrator of the US Environmental Protection Agency, Andrew Wheeler, answers questions at the National Press Club in Washington.

Wheeler was confirmed by the US Senate in February 2019. He is a lawyer and former coal industry lobbyist.

He'll speak, and answer questions from reporters about a wide range of environmental issues, including climate change.