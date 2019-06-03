Coming up: Food insecurity plagues residents around the state

Nine percent of the state's population struggles with access to food, or food insecurity, and the issue is about more than just stomach pangs. People who have difficulty getting regular, healthy meals can develop chronic health conditions like obesity and diabetes.

It may seem paradoxical that food insecurity could lead to obesity, but cheap food options are often processed and unhealthy. This struggle is even worse for the 1.6 million Minnesotans trapped in a food desert: an area of the state where healthy food is difficult to come by and there's an abundance of unhealthy options. This places people between a rock and an unhealthy place: Do they take the time and effort to find reasonably priced, healthy foods, or buy something inexpensive that could lead to poor health outcomes over time?

Three guests join host Angela Davis on Tuesday, June 4, to talk about hunger. Allison O'Toole is the new CEO of Second Harvest. Niceta Thomas is the principal of St. Paul's Obama Elementary School. Tracy Maki is CEO of Valley Outreach, an organization in Stillwater that provides people in need with services like a food shelf, clothing closet and emergency assistance.

