Another tick-borne disease to worry about

This photo depicts two <em>Haemaphysalis longicornis</em> ticks, commonly known as the longhorned tick. It <a href="https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2018/02/27/588408433/asian-ticks-mysteriously-turned-up-on-a-new-jersey-sheep">has been linked</a> to the spread of a hemorrhagic fever in China. The smaller of the two ticks on the left is a nymph. The larger tick is an adult female.
