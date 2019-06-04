This Minnesota couple played the Game of Thrones, and won

Gail Janes sits on a replica of the Iron Throne from the TV show Game of Thrones in the backyard of her Richfield, Minn. home on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. She and her husband Ken won the 7-foot, 311-pound throne in a contest.

You might think the Iron Throne was destroyed by dragon fire, if you're a fan of the just concluded HBO series, Game of Thrones.

But the spiky power symbol is back. The throne was delivered Tuesday to Gail and Ken Janes' Richfield backyard "in two trucks," Gail Janes said.

The Janes won the replica in an "Own the Throne" sweepstakes sponsored by AT&T Thanks, the company's customer rewards program. The Minnesota couple was among the 65,000 AT&T customers to enter.

A replica Iron Throne from the TV show Game of Thrones sits in the backyard of Gail and Ken Janes. Evan Frost | MPR News

Gail Janes said she signed up for the contest on a lark. "I thought it was going to be a T-shirt or a cup or something like that."

Now she has a 7-foot tall, 310-pound likeness of the seat of power in Westeros. The metal and resin creation is a product of Traction 3D, which worked on props for the series. Variety reported when the contest was announced that the price tag was about $18,000.

Ken Janes built a new patio for the throne. He's planning to build a pavilion over it to protect it from the weather, because, you know, it's Minnesota, not the Seven Kingdoms, and winter is coming sooner rather than later.

Gail (left) and Ken Janes won a replica of the Iron Throne from HBO's Game of Thrones series Tuesday. Tim Nelson | MPR News

Gail is delighted with her unusual patio furniture. She said the throne actually is quite comfortable to sit in.

And it would be hard to argue for a better home, because they didn't need the appropriate accessory — a sword.

"We already had one," said Gail, waving the 4-foot long blade over her freshly-mown lawn.