The 'Great Dying' nearly erased life on Earth. Scientists see similarities to today

A portion of the Deep Time exhibit is dedicated to the mass extinction called the Great Dying. More than 90% of species in the oceans died out, as did two-thirds of those on land.
A portion of the Deep Time exhibit is dedicated to the mass extinction called the Great Dying. More than 90% of species in the oceans died out, as did two-thirds of those on land. 