Top Democrat 'confident' Mueller will testify 'soon.' Here's what Congress might ask

In a statement at the Justice Department on May 29, special counsel Robert Mueller said he did not think it would be appropriate for him to testify before Congress. But lawmakers have big questions for him.
In a statement at the Justice Department on May 29, special counsel Robert Mueller said he did not think it would be appropriate for him to testify before Congress. But lawmakers have big questions for him. 