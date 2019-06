Ingrid Chavez to perform on the roof of the Hewing Hotel in Minneapolis

Poet, singer and songwriter Ingrid Chavez performs Thursday night on the roof of the Hewing Hotel in downtown Minneapolis.

Chavez became a protege of Prince after meeting him in 1987 at a Williams Pub funk night. She played an angel and Prince's love interest in the film "Graffiti Bridge." While making the movie, she met Lenny Kravitz and helped him write "Justify My Love" for Madonna.