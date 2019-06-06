'Lest We Forget' documentary on 75th anniversary of D-Day

In this June 6, 1944, photo, U.S. Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower (left) gives the order of the day to paratroopers in England prior to boarding their planes to participate in the first assault of the Normandy invasion. A dwindling number of D-Day veterans will be on hand in Normandy in June 2019, when international leaders gather to honor them on the invasion's 75th anniversary.

We mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, which turned the tide in World War II on June 6, 1944.

From the Veterans History Project of the Library of Congress, "Lest We Forget" is a documentary that features the voices of World War II veterans talking about their efforts to protect the world from tyranny.

They were D-Day soldiers, airmen and sailors in the Pacific, Navajo Code Talkers, Tuskegee Airmen, prisoners of war and liberators of the Nazi death camps.

The documentary was narrated by disabled U.S. Army veteran and former U.S. Sen. Max Cleland. He served in the Vietnam War, and was head of Veterans Affairs in the Carter administration.

The documentary was produced in 2004 to coincide with the dedication of the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.