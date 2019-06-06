Theater Mu names new artistic director

St. Paul-based Theater Mu has hired Lily Tung Crystal to be its next artistic director. She takes the helm in September.

The Asian American theater company has announced that Lily Tung Crystal will begin work in September. Crystal comes to the Twin Cities from San Francisco, where she co-founded Ferocious Lotus Theatre Company.

Crystal said she has a passion for staging Asian American plays that speak to social justice issues.

"And to be able to do that at Theater Mu in particular, because of the strength of its work both as an activist organization and the high-quality theater that it produces, is really exciting," Crystal said.

Managing Director Shannon Fitzgerald said it was critical that the new hire set a high bar for artistic excellence at Theater Mu.

"We do really good work, and we want to continue doing that work. Lily just proved that to us — that she has that experience and that ability," said Fitzgerald.

Crystal's hiring ends a six-month search to replace former Theater Mu Artistic Director Randy Reyes. He was fired in December for conduct unbecoming his position.