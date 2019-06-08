Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' inspires Minnesota boy with autism to sing

Sheletta Brundidge of Cottage Grove, Minn., and her son Daniel
Sheletta Brundidge of Cottage Grove, Minn., and her son Daniel. Rapper Lil Nas X has found huge success with the song, "Old Town Road" -- and Brundidge tweeted Tuesday that she filmed Daniel, who is autistic and mostly nonverbal, humming the tune and then singing the lyrics. Now, she says therapists are using the music in his sessions. 