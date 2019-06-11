Voices of Vietnam documentary: A Lost Homeland

Vietnamese refugees
Thousand of people fled Vietnam by boat after the war ended in 1975, 3800 of whom resettled in Minnesota. In this photo from November 1977, Vietnamese refugees watch as a Thai Marine police boat casts them adrift in the Gulf of Siam after being turned away. They had escaped earlier in November from Vietnam to what they thought would be freedom, but Thai police refused to allow them to come ashore. 