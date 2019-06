New Kids On The Block headline 80s nostalgia show Tuesday in St. Paul

New Kids On The Block will headline an 80s nostalgia show on Tuesday night at the Xcel Energy Center in downtown St. Paul.

The band is asking fans to download a special app on their smartphones which will enable them to participate in a light show inside the arena. The other acts on the bill are Naughty by Nature, Debbie Gibson, Tiffany and Salt-N-Pepa.