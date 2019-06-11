Trump wants to limit aid for low-income Americans. A look at his proposals

Harlem residents choose free groceries at the Food Bank For New York City in 2013. A number of new rules and actions proposed by the Trump administration could affect poor or low-income people who take advantage of government safety net programs.
Harlem residents choose free groceries at the Food Bank For New York City in 2013. A number of new rules and actions proposed by the Trump administration could affect poor or low-income people who take advantage of government safety net programs. 