Rural students often go unnoticed by colleges. Can virtual counseling put them on the map?

Cayanne Korder, 18, studies in the Red Wing High library before heading to a local hospital for an internship. Korder, due to graduate this month, credits the virtual advising program College Possible for helping her get accepted to Emory University on a full scholarship. 