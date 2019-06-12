A look at how hemp farming is regulated in Minnesota

Lanesboro industrial hemp farmer Luis Hummel is suing the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, alleging that his constitutional rights were violated when the state revoked his license to grow hemp and ordered him to destroy his crop.

In a letter to Hummel, the department contends that a person was pulled over with product from Hummel's farm that contained more THC than the law allows.

MPR News host Phil Picardi spoke with Minnesota Department of Agriculture Assistant Commissioner Whitney Place about the regulations currently in place for hemp farmers in Minnesota.