Art Hounds: Northern Spark lights up the night

Detail of "Manifest'o," a series of three short animations by artist Jonathan Thunder. "Manifest'o" will be projected on the exterior of the Many Rivers East building on the corner of Franklin and 15th avenues in Minneapolis as part of Northern Spark.

Artist and professor Rachel Breen is looking forward to Northern Spark this year. The late-night art festival takes over different neighborhoods, presenting all kinds of art for public consumption from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. This year's festival has three hubs: the Commons in downtown Minneapolis, the American Indian Cultural Corridor along Franklin Avenue and the historic Rondo neighborhood in St. Paul. You can find all the details on its website.

Writer and performer Paige Collette says the Red Eye Theater's New Works 4 Weeks festival is in full swing, and recommends you get in on the fun before it's over. Each weekend a different artist performs new work to the audience. This weekend, artist Theo Langason presents "Welcome Home," an evening of poetry, music and improvisation on the theme of home.

Philip Muehe has come to count on Art in the Park each year to help him find the perfect gift for Father's Day. Artists from around Minnesota come to Sylvan Park in Lanesboro, Minn., to sell their paintings, sculpture, jewelry and more. Between the art, the park and the food vendors, Muehe says it's a delightful way to spend the day. It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.