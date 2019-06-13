Photos: A last look inside? James J. Hill Center is closing its doors

After serving St. Paul for 98 years, the James J. Hill Center is closing on July 3. Originally a reference library, it has served as a wedding and event center in recent years.

All wedding reservations will be honored through 2019, according to a statement on the center's website.

The Midwest railroad magnate commissioned the library in 1911 but died five years before it's completion in 1921. He wanted the library to have the most current and accurate materials, and he intentionally left out the subjects of law, genealogy, medicine and popular fiction.

Books at the center now are used for historical research. It also holds a number of historical artifacts like James J. Hill's personal desk and a book press from 1900.