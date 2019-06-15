'Pure love on the dance floor': Celebrating the jingle dress tradition

Shawna Olson and her 19-month-old daughter Ariya of the Brokenhead Ojibway (sic) Nation of Manitoba, Canada, stand for a portrait in their Jingle Dresses at the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Grand Celebration Powwow in Hinckley, Minn. on Friday, June 14, 2019. "Ever since I've been walking, that's how long I've been dancing," Olson said. 