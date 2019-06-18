50 years since the Beatles and Billy Preston topped the Billboard pop chart with 'Get Back'

The Beatles and Billy Preston were No. 1 on the pop chart 50 years ago with "Get Back." It's the only song the Beatles released in which they gave credit to another artist.

George Harrison had invited Preston to play electric piano during the "Let It Be" sessions in part to ease some of the growing tensions within the band. In a 1980 interview with Playboy magazine, John Lennon said that Paul McCartney had made a point of looking directly at Yoko Ono when he sang the words "get back to where you once belonged."