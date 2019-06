Some stemless lady's-slippers, also known as moccasin flowers, are seen in the Lost 40, which is part of the Chippewa National Forest, on Friday, June 14, 2019.

We occasionally get nature reports from Phyllis Root and Kelly Povo, the authors of "Searching for Minnesota's Native Wildflowers."

Their latest dispatch comes from the Lost 40, a plot of old-growth red and white pines in the Chippewa National Forest in northern Minnesota that was never logged due to a surveying error.