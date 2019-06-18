How the falling price of coffee is influencing migration to the U.S.

Over the past eight months, 211,000 Guatemalans have been taken into custody at the southwest border of the United States. Many have left their homes in search of jobs, while others seek escape from communities plagued by gang violence.

Last week, the Washington Post reported that the falling price of coffee has also played a major role in the current migration crisis at the southern border.

Coffee, which was worth $2.20 per pound in 2015, hit a low of 86 cents this year.

MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke with Dean Cycon, owner of Dean's Beans Organic Coffee Company and author of "Javatrekker: Dispatches from the World of Fair Trade Coffee," about how falling prices of coffee in Guatemala are influencing migration to the United States.

Subscribe to the MPR News with Kerri Miller podcast on: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or RSS