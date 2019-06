Minnesota author Siri Hustvedt talks about listening

Minnesota author Siri Hustvedt was the special guest at a Kerri Miller Book Circle event earlier this spring. Listen as they discuss Hustvedt's latest book "Memories of the Future" and how serendipitous listening is an art that is being lost, perhaps to our detriment.

Guest: Siri Hustvedt, author

To listen to the full conversation you can use the audio player above.

