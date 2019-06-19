Coming up: Can rent control fix the affordable housing crisis?

A "for rent" sign is posted in front of a house on June 15, 2012 in Richmond, Calif.

Last week, New York passed a suite of laws that strengthen rental regulations.

Earlier this year, Oregon passed a statewide rent control law, the first of its kind in the country.

A recent study from Harvard found that nearly 40 million Americans are living in "cost-burdened" homes, where they spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing.

Does rent control help make housing more accessible to more people? Or does it worsen the shortage of affordable units?

Wednesday on MPR News with Kerri Miller, two housing policy guests join us for a discussion on the affordable housing crisis and potential solutions.