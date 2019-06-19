Women of Faith: Putting relationships over politics

Sarah Silvers and Beth Stewart Holland are the co-hosts of the Pantsuit Politics podcast and authors of "I Think You're Wrong (But I'm Listening)."

The starkest divide in America is partisan. A December 2017 Pew Research poll ranked politics as the No. 1 thing that causes conflict today — more than race, income, community or age. Even more significant: a study this year found 45 percent of Democrats and 35 percent of Republicans would be unhappy if their child married someone from the opposite party.

Sarah Stewart Holland and Beth Silvers believe there's a better way. Creators and hosts of the fast-growing politics podcast Pantsuit Politics, Holland and Silvers themselves come from opposite sides of the partisan spectrum. But they've learned to stay engaged in conversation and relationship even while disagreeing with each other.

It's a principle they practice each week on their podcast and one that animates their new book "I Think You're Wrong (But I'm Listening)." Their core belief is that faith should at least influence the way we communicate, if not the outcome of the debate.

