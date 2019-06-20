Unemployment steady in Minn. with a tight job market

Students had the opportunity to interview with potential employers during the Minnesota State University Job and Internship Fair in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

Minnesota's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held at 3.3 percent in May, below the national rate of 3.6 percent, state officials said Thursday.

Steady unemployment numbers suggest that the state's workforce is operating near its capacity, said Steve Grove, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

"The tight labor market continues to represent a major challenge to Minnesota's job growth," Grove said in a statement.

April's job gain was revised downward from 3,600 jobs to 200, and annual gains fell to 4,164 jobs or 0.1 percent.