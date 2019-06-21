Carrie Underwood faces allegations of copyright infringement in Sunday Night Football theme

Carrie Underwood performs tonight at Target Center in Minneapolis. The concert comes amid news this week that Underwood is being sued for copyright infringement over her song "Game On."

According to the suit, Heidi Merrill pitched a song called "Game On" to Underwood's representatives two years ago, and they rejected it. The suit alleges that Underwood's song, which was the opening theme in last season's "Sunday Night Football" television broadcasts, is "substantially — even strikingly — similar, if not identical" to Merrill's song by the same name.