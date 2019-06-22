For 4th weekend, protesters gather at Children's Theatre Company

Teaching artist Andrew Wheeler and other protestors stand in front of the Children's Theatre Company on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

For the fourth weekend in a row, protestors gathered in front of the Children's Theatre Company in Minneapolis on Saturday.

The protestors first gathered in response to the news that the Children's Theatre Company had filed claims against an assault survivor in order to recoup legal expenses.

The theater company has since dropped those claims. But Erin Nanasi, another assault survivor, said she plans to keep protesting.

She said she's waiting until the Children's Theatre's management apologizes in a way that doesn't feel sanctimonious.

"I will be satisfied when their actions match their words," said Nanasi. "And so far that has not happened — it's never happened."

Protest organizer Erin Nanasi Marianne Combs | MPR News

The Children's Theatre's management has promised to donate the proceeds of a single performance of the musical Matilda to a non-profit that helps survivors.

Nanasi said she would like to see the company create a fund for survivors.

"I have friends who are dead — from either suicide or addiction — because of what happened to them at that school," Nanasi said. "I'm a survivor of suicide attempts — I know so many other people who have self-harmed or become addicted and it's just... we carry what happened to us then, now."

Sixteen people have brought civil suits against the Children's Theatre Company.

Children's Theatre management has said it will work toward settlements with the survivors.