"Hot Stuff" tops charts 40 years ago

"Hot Stuff" by Donna Summer reached No. 1 on the Billboard pop chart 40 years ago today. The disco classic features a solo by former Doobie Brothers guitarist Jeff "Skunk" Baxter.

Outside of his music career, Baxter has established a reputation as an expert on counterrorism. The Wall Street Journal reports that he chaired a congressional advisory board on missile defense.

