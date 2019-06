Photos: Scenes from Twin Cities Pride

An estimated 300,000 people turned out for the 47th annual Twin Cities Pride event over the weekend, bringing together the LGBT community and allies.

Sunday's parade in downtown Minneapolis also honored the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprisings in New York City.

Photographer Mary Mathis put together a series of photograph diptychs, pairing portraits and scenes from the 2019 Pride festivities.